Barner returned one kickoff for 24 yards and ran back three punts for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

Barner was promoted from the practice squad for the contest and served as the primary returner in place of Jaydon Mickens, who the Buccaneers have still not removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. It marked the third game with active status for the veteran running back, who also played in Weeks 3 and 4 against the Broncos and Chargers, respectively. Barner could be a candidate for a return to the practice squad and subsequent call-up for Week 12 against the Chiefs, with Mickens' status likely to play a significant role in the chances of that unfolding.