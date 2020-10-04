Barner (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The eight-year NFL veteran was pulled from Sunday's contest after suffering an apparent head injury just before the conclusion of the first half, and team trainers have since deemed him ineligible for return. Barner will have to clear the league's concussion protocol if he has any hope of making it back for Tampa Bay's Week 5 showdown with the Bears.