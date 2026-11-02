Gainwell rushed 25 times for 140 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-0 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

On a bizarre afternoon where the Buccaneers became the first team since 1974 to win a game without a single completion, Gainwell and backfield Bucky Irving carried the offense on their shoulders. Gainwell logged two fewer carries and gained 30 less yards than Irving, but the former's totals were both career highs. Gainwell showed no signs of the hip injury that had plagued him during the practice week, thanks to back-to-back contests with highly unusual game scripts, the change-of-pace back has rushed for 228 yards on 39 carries over that span. Nevertheless, Gainwell still projects to serve in a clear complementary role behind Irving most weeks.