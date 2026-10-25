Gainwell rushed 14 times for 88 yards and returned one kickoff for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Gainwell saw his biggest rushing workload of the season by far as the Buccaneers had the luxury of grinding things out on the ground after establishing a 33-6 halftime lead. The versatile veteran went without a target for the first time all season, but Tampa Bay wasn't forced into many third-and-long situations that would have required Gainwell's services in that capacity. Despite the breakout effort, it's worth keeping in mind Gainwell is typically ticketed for a much more modest role.