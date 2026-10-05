Gainwell rushed three times for five yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Packers. He added two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on two targets.

Gainwell was out-snapped 36 to 26 by Bucky Irving, who also handled 16 carries to Gainwell's three in Jalon Daniels' first career start at quarterback. Gainwell was the only running back to see a target out of the backfield for Tampa Bay, and he scored his first touchdown of 2026 with a 10-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Averaging just 5.25 touches per game, Gainwell isn't a recommended fantasy target in a broken Tampa Bay offense.