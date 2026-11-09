Gainwell rushed five times for 16 yards and caught all three of his targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bears.

Most of Gainwell's 76 scrimmage yards came on a 44-yard catch. He has 304 scrimmage yards over the past three games after recording just 122 scrimmage yards across his first six outings for the Buccaneers. Bucky Irving rushed for two touchdowns Sunday and remains the top option in Tampa Bay's backfield, but Gainwell has started to make the most of his change-of-pace role in the Buccaneers' run-heavy offense. Gainwell will try to pick up where he left off in Week 11 against the Lions after a Week 10 bye.