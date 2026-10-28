Gainwell (hip) was held out Wednesday due to the injury he sustained against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gainwell's hip issue cropped up in the win over the Panthers, but he was able to return later in the contest. Even so, he was held out of practice to begin prep for the Week 8 clash with the Falcons. His status will have an impact on the Bucs' running back rotation, seeing as Gainwell has played 35 percent of the offensive snaps thus far this season. Bucky Irving could have a larger role, and Sean Tucker could be more of a factor, if Gainwell is unable to play Sunday.