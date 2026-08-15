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Buccaneers' Kenny Gainwell: Idle for Friday's exhibition contest

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gainwell did not play in the Buccaneers' 24-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.

Both Gainwell and Bucky Irving, the Bucs' top running backs on the depth chart, observed Friday's game in street clothes while Josh Williams, Sean Tucker and Kadarius Calloway all saw action. Gainwell is coming off a breakout 2025 season with the Steelers, when he accumulated 1,023 yards from scrimmage on 187 touches across 17 regular-season games. He caught 73 passes (on 85 targets) last year with Pittsburgh, and he figures to see a sizable in Tampa Bay's passing game for the upcoming season.

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