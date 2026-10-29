Gainwell (hip) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gainwell returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday's session, but he still faced some limitations Thursday. He'll have one more opportunity to upgrade to full participation Friday, and if Gainwell is able to do so, he would likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Bucky Irving remains atop Tampa Bay's depth chart at running back, followed by Gainwell and Sean Tucker.