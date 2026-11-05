Gainwell (hip) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.

Gainwell sustained a hip injury during the Buccaneers' Week 7 win at Carolina, but he played through the issue en route to 14 carries for 88 yards. He then followed a DNP/LP/FP practice regimen last week before being listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Falcons, for which he was active. Gainwell then reeled off a career-best 140 yards on 25 carries while working in tandem with fellow RB Bucky Irving. With a capped session under his belt to begin this week, Gainwell seems to be in a better spot than he was a week ago, but Friday's practice report will reveal if he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game in Chicago.