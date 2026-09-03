Gainwell is one of three running backs on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, along with Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker (undisclosed), the latter of whom didn't practice Wednesday, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Gainwell signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers in March after leading the Steelers with 73 catches in the 2025 regular season. He's likely to fill a change-of-pace role while playing primarily in passing situations, much like Rachaad White did for the past couple seasons in a Buccaneers backfield that's expected to be led by Irving as long as the latter stays healthy. Tucker could be a thorn in the side of both Gainwell and Irving from a fantasy perspective if Tucker reprises his red-zone role from 2025, which helped him punch in a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.