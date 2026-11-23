Gainwell rushed four times for 16 yards and brought in four of five targets for 43 yards in the Buccaneers 31-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Gainwell held his usual complementary role on the ground behind a busy Bucky Irving, but with the Buccaneers trailing throughout the second half, Gainwell was able to finish second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for Tampa Bay. The veteran back has back-to-back 16-yard efforts on the ground, but Gainwell has a combined 7-103-0 line through the air in that same span heading into a Week 12 home matchup against the Panthers on Monday night, Nov. 30.