Gainwell rushed four times for 18 yards and brought in three of four targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Gainwell logged his highest carry total since Week 1 and parlayed it into a new season high in rushing yards. The veteran change-of-pace back also tied his season best in receptions and recorded multiple catches for the fourth straight game, but over his first five contests in Tampa Bay, Gainwell's overall role is markedly less robust than the one he filled during his lone Steelers season in 2025. As such, his fantasy value is undeniably capped heading into a Week 5 home matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 18.