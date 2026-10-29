Gainwell (hip) returned to practice Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gainwell's participation level remains to be seen, but he has taken a step in the right direction after sitting out Wednesday's practice. The change-of-pace running back is coming off his heaviest workload of the season, as Gainwell handled 14 touches in the run-heavy Week 7 win over the Panthers after touching the ball no more than seven times in any of his first six games with the Buccaneers. Even if healthy, Gainwell is expected to cede the majority of backfield opportunities to Bucky Irving against the Falcons on Sunday, and Sean Tucker is also a candidate for usage.