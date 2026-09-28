Gainwell turned three carries into minus-four yards and added two catches on five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings. He also returned six kickoffs for 160 yards and added a tackle.

Gainwell is now averaging just 2.1 yards per carry through the first three games of the regular season. He was utilized heavily as a pass catcher with the Steelers in 2025, but so far he has only six receptions (on 10 targets) for 22 yards. His 32 snaps on offense was slightly fewer than Bucky Irving (36), but the scoring floor of Gainwell and the rest of the Buccaneers' skill players will likely be lower for at least the next three weeks without Baker Mayfield (thumb) at the helm. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels will be the Bucs' QB1 in Mayfield's absence, starting with a Week 4 home tilt against the Packers this Sunday.