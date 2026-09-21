Gainwell rushed two times for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Browns. He added three catches for five yards on four targets.

The 27-year-old's role through two games with Tampa Bay has been a far cry from his elite pass-catching role alongside Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh last season. Bucky Irving out-carried Gainwell 17 to two against Cleveland, and he's been out-targeted 11 to five by Irving through two contests. Gainwell has shown no chance at a ceiling performance with Baker Mayfield and has devolved to RB4 territory until he shows something in the box score.