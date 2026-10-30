Gainwell (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Gainwell has gone DNP-limited-full this week in practice, so he should be in line to handle his normal role for a handful of touches Sunday against the Falcons. Gainwell hasn't even come close to producing the same statistical numbers he did last season in Pittsburgh, as he's been firmly planted behind Bucky Irving on the depth chart for Tampa Bay. Gainwell can probably be dropped in 12-team fantasy leagues.