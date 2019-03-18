Brice signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Brice spent the last three seasons in Green Bay, appearing in 36 games with 14 starts. He made 10 of those starts last season, in which he notched 50 tackles and one sack. The 24-year-old will bring depth to Tampa Bay's safety group behind Justin Evans and Jordan Whitehead.