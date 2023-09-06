Vaughn missed Wednesday's practice for personal reasons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coach Todd Bowles sounded less than thrilled and told reporters he wasn't sure if Vaughn would be back Sunday. The fourth-year pro is listed as a fourth-stringer on Tampa Bay's initial depth chart for the regular season, behind Rachaad White, Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds.
