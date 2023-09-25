Vaughn is listed as active Monday versus the Eagles.

The Buccaneers made Vaughn a healthy scratch for the first two games of the campaign, but with fellow running back Chase Edmonds landing on injured reserve last Wednesday due to an MCL injury, the former will have a chance to make his season debut Monday. Rachaad White is the clear No. 1 RB for Tampa Bay, and undrafted rookie Sean Tucker is the backup, so Vaughn may be contained to special teams work and the occasional snap on offense.