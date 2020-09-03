Vaughn has another veteran running back to contend for playing time with in the form of Leonard Fournette, who the Buccaneers signed to a one-year deal Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie third-round pick was already looking at an uphill climb for touches with Ronald Jones having previously been deemed the lead back to begin the season, and with decorated veteran LeSean McCoy also around to handle plenty of change-of-pace work. The addition of Fournette takes the logjam at the position to a completely different level, considering the fourth-year pro arrives with a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons already on his resume, and a 76-catch tally in 2019 to boot. Laine speculates the running back room is now crowded to the extent Vaughn could conceivably be a practice squad candidate to start the year, considering that unit has been expanded considerably for the 2020 season due to the unique circumstances surrounding the campaign. The exact hierarchy of the Buccaneers backfield is likely to become clearer in the days approaching the team's Week 1 tilt against the Saints.