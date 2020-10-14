Vaughn (chest) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Vaughn was forced out of last Thursday's loss to the Bears due to a chest injury, but he already looks back to full health. However, both Leonard Fournette (ankle) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) resumed practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, so Vaughn could end up back in a depth role Week 6 in spite of his full availability.
