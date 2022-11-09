Vaughn rushed twice for four yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Logging his first three offensive snaps of the season, Vaughn recorded his first carries since the wild-card win over the Eagles in January. Vaughn has remained a fixture on special teams since Week 3, and he projects continue to have the smallest of roles on offense as long as Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White are healthy in front of him.