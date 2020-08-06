The Buccaneers activated Vaughn (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Teams can't reveal the reason for a player being placed on the COVID list, but Vaughn spent the first week and a half going through the necessary protocols to be able to join his teammates. His context within the backfield changed, too, when LeSean McCoy joined the Bucs last Thursday, potentially pushing the rookie third-round pick down the depth chart. Ronald Jones is expected to lead Tampa Bay's backfield this season, but the pass-catching role in a Tom Brady-helmed offense is up for grabs and one that Vaughn may handle if he shows well in training camp.