Vaughn (chest) finished Thursday night's 20-19 loss to the Bears with zero carries and two receptions (three targets) for five yards. He also lost a fumble.

Vaughn exited the game after getting injured on a play in which he fumbled at his own 26-yard-line following a short catch with 1:37 remaining. The Bears went on to score on a 12-yard grab by Jimmy Graham with 36 seconds remaining, and Vaughn remained out of action the rest of the night. The rookie should have his status updated in coming days, with the Buccaneers having some extra time before a Week 6 matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.