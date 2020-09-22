Vaughn did not log any snaps for the second straight game in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Panthers.
The rookie running back unsurprisingly remains behind the top trio of Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy, and given all three have a role in the offense at the moment, that could be the way it remains for the foreseeable future.
