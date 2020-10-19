Vaugh rushed five times for 42 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

With the contest well in hand by the latter part of the fourth quarter, coach Bruce Arians went heavy on reserves and gave Vaughn some run to finish off the rout. The rookie impressed with a 19-yard scamper and was efficient by gaining 23 yards on his four other carries as well. Vaughn's usage is sporadic, as he logged the first three carries of his career two games ago, failed to log any rush attempts but saw three targets in Week 5 and then bounced back with his highest number of rushing touches yet Sunday. The encouraging performance in the waning minutes against the Packers aside, fantasy managers should be mindful that a Leonard Fournette (ankle) return in a Week 7 road battle versus the Raiders would likely send Vaughn back to a minuscule role.