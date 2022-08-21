Vaughn rushed 10 times for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

Vaughn had scored a touchdown in the Buccaneers' preseason-opening loss to the Dolphins but gained just 19 yards on 10 rushes, so Saturday night's performance was much more efficient. The third-year back is facing stiff competition from rookie Rachaad White, and their battle for the No. 2 running back job appears headed for a culmination in next Saturday night's road exhibition finale versus the Colts.