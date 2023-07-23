Vaughn is beginning training camp as the Buccaneers' No. 2 running back, Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com reports.

Vaughn appeared in 15 games for Tampa Bay last year but logged just 17 carries for 53 yards while securing three of four targets for 19 yards. However, the team's backfield should have a different look to begin the 2023 campaign after Leonard Fournette was released by the Buccaneers in February. Rachaad White projects to begin the year as the team's starting running back, but offensive coordinator Dave Canales recently indicated that Vaughn is ahead of Chase Edmonds and Patrick Laird for the primary backup job as training camp gets underway.