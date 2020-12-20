Vaughn is likely to see an increased role to some degree behind expected starter Leonard Fournette in Sunday's game against the Falcons with Ronald Jones (finger/reserve/COVID-19) expected to sit out the contest.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports coach Bruce Arians had kind words for the rookie this week, noting he's "come on like gangbusters." However, Fournette and veteran LeSean McCoy certainly have the experience edge on Vaughn, who's logged just nine carries all season and played only four snaps in Week 14 despite garnering active status for the first time in five contests. Along with handling some special-teams duties, Vaughn will most likely spell Fournette occasionally on early downs against Atlanta, considering Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reported earlier in the week McCoy would serve as the third-down back if Jones were unable to suit up.