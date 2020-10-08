Vaughn, who logged the first three carries of his career and also notched a receiving touchdown in a Week 4 win over the Chargers, is likely to see an expanded role in Thursday's game against the Bears with Leonard Fournette (ankle) doubtful and LeSean McCoy (ankle) already ruled out.

The rookie made his noise through the air against the Chargers with his key touchdown grab, but Thursday could see him assume a more prominent role on the ground. Vaughn's NFL career got off to an inauspicious start, as he logged zero snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 before serving as a healthy scratch in Week 3. However, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports Vaughn has been mentally prepared for his opportunity since training camp with encouragement from head coach Bruce Arians, who emphasized to Vaughn "your time's going to come" early on when he was essentially fourth on the depth chart. For his part, Vaughn drew on his college experience at Illinois, where he also was forced to wait out his opportunity. "For the most part, I was just sitting back and taking it in, taking advantage of not just being thrown in the fire ASAP," said Vaughn. "[I was] just staying patient, taking advantage of being able to practice without playing, if that makes sense. I got to work on my craft at practice."