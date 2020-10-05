Vaughn carried three times for four yards and brought in two of three targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The rookie logged the first five touches of his NFL career and emerged from the contest with a souvenir, as he scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Buccaneers on an early fourth-quarter nine-yard reception that he capped off by lowering his shoulder to get past the goal line. Vaughn played on 19 snaps overall (25 percent) with Leonard Fournette (ankle) sidelined for the contest and LeSean McCoy exiting Sunday's game early with an ankle injury of his own. With the Buccaneers on a short week ahead of a Thursday night road matchup against the Bears, it's possible Vaughn is called on to continue serving as Ronald Jones' primary backup for that contest.