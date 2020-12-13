Vaughn is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Available for the first time since Week 8, Vaughn will join LeSean McCoy and Kenjon Barner as reserve running backs after the team decided to make Leonard Fournette a healthy scratch. While Vaughn has averaged 5.8 YPC on eight rushes and hauled in four of seven targets so far as a pro, the rookie third-round pick likely won't do much more than spell starter Ronald Jones on occasion.