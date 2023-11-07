Vaughn rushed four times for nine yards and brought in his only target for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

The reserve back was in for only five plays from scrimmage, and he was busy on each one. Vaughn did next to nothing with the opportunity, however, and he's only reached double-digit rushing yards once this season. The 2020 third-round pick is averaging 1.8 yards per carry through six games and doesn't carry any fantasy value at the moment.