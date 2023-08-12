Vaughn was held to just four yards on seven carries and was not targeted in Friday's preseason loss to the Steelers.
Projected starter Rachaad White was held out of Tampa Bay's first exhibition contest, so it was notable that Vaughn was the first back deployed (even with the dirt-poor results). Fellow tailback rotation candidates Chase Edmonds (6/18/0) and Sean Tucker (6/10/0) barely moved the ball against Pittsburgh's defense either, so it's hard to give any player the leg up as they jockey for position ahead of Week 1. Vaughn will get an opportunity for redemption when the Bucs face the Jets on Aug. 19.
