Vaughn was forced out of Thursday's game against the Bears late in the second quarter, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Vaughn went to the locker room after receiving a hit by Kendall Fuller just before halftime, so the Buccaneers will have ample time to evaluate him before the third quarter begins. Aside from Vaughn, the only depth option active for Tampa Bay behind top running back Ronald Jones is Leonard Fournette, who is only present as an emergency option.