Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The fourth-year running back out of Vanderbilt seems to have been passed by both Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker on Tampa Bay's depth chart, as he'll be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. Vaughn has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers this season, recording 44 total yards on 26 touches.
