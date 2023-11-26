Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The fourth-year running back out of Vanderbilt seems to have been passed by both Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker on Tampa Bay's depth chart, as he'll be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. Vaughn has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers this season, recording 44 total yards on 26 touches.