Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round contest at New Orleans.
In the Buccaneers' wild-card win at Washington, Vaughn received double-digit offensive snaps (12) for the sixth time in 11 appearances this season, which translated to five carries for 21 yards. The elevated snap count coincided with an active Ronald Jones not taking the field due to a quad injury suffered during pregame warmups. With Jones back in the lineup this weekend, Vaughn will be a healthy scratch while Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy join Jones as the Tampa Bay's available running backs.
