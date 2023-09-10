Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official sitereports.

The 26-year-old missed a practice this week after being displeased with his spot on Tampa Bay's season-opening depth chart, so it's not a major surprise he's not suiting up Sunday. Vaughn reportedly worked out his issues with the team, but Rachaad White, Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds will be the Buccaneers' active running backs for Week 1.