Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Broncos, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official website reports.

Vaughn had been in uniform but idle over the first two games, and with Kenjon Barner getting promoted from the practice squad Saturday, the rookie will now don street clothes for the first time in his short career. Vaughn's chances of seeing his first NFL action seem remote for the time being with Buccaneers' robust running back group at full health.