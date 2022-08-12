Vaughn ripped off a long run up the right sideline in Thursday's joint practice with the Dolphins, Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The third-year back was part of a successful session for the Buccaneers' ground game against the Dolphins defense, with Vaughn's run described by Crane as a would-be touchdown had it happened in a game setting. Vaughn picked up some valuable experience late last season, including in the wild-card loss to the Eagles, but rookie Rachaad White has also impressed during camp as the two battle to serve as the primary complement to lead back Leonard Fournette.