Vaughn rushed six times for 26 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Vaughn gained nine of his yards on one carry, so his 4.3 yards per tote were somewhat deceptive. The fourth-year pro was the second running back to log a touch after starter Rachaad White, and he led all players at his position with 20 snaps. Vaughn's roster spot is likely safe, especially considering he also has plenty of special-teams experience; however, Patrick Laird fits a similar profile and ripped off an impressive 21-yard run against Baltimore, so there could be a tough decision ahead for the coaching staff if it's also considering keeping at least one of undrafted rookies Sean Tucker and Ronnie Brown on the final roster.