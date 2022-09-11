Vaughn is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys.
With Vaughn not in the mix Sunday night, Rachaad White and Giovani Bernard are slated to work behind starter Leonard Fournette in Tampa Bay's Week 1 backfield.
