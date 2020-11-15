Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
With the three veteran running backs ahead of Vaughn on the depth chart (Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy) all healthy again, the Buccaneers won't have room for the rookie in their weekly game plans. Inactive for a second straight game, Vaughn will need an injury to one of the aforementioned three backs before he recaptures even a small role on offense.
