Vaughn (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The 26-year-old worked as Tampa Bay's No. 3 tailback the past two games with Chase Edmonds back from injury, but Sean Tucker will fill that tertiary role Sunday. Vaughn won't suit up for the first time since the first two games of the season, when he was also a healthy scratch.
