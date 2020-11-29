Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie running back continues to lose out on active status to veteran LeSean McCoy, even though the latter is not seeing any work behind Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette. Vaughn's next opportunity for game action will come in Week 14 against the Vikings following the Buccaneers' Week 13 bye.