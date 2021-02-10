Vaughn, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday's Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs, finished his rookie season with 26 carries for 109 yards and five receptions (10 targets) for 34 yards and a touchdown over 10 games. He also lost a fumble.

The rookie approached his first pro training camp with hopes of pushing Ronald Jones for playing time, but the subsequent signings of LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette largely derailed those plans. Vaughn ultimately logged 99 snaps from scrimmage and an additional 37 on special teams, so he did have a chance to get some valuable reps under his belt despite the crowded running back room. With McCoy unlikely to return in 2021 and Fournette likely having earned himself a fairly robust payday on the open market with his strong four-game postseason run, Vaughn may have an exponentially busier sophomore campaign while competing alongside Jones.