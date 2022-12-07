Vaughn logged 12 special-teams snaps but none on offense during the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.
The reserve running back was relegated to a non-existent role on offense with Leonard Fournette returning from his hip injury. Vaughn had logged eight carries and drawn a pair of targets over the previous three games, but Fournette and Rachaad White were the only Buccaneers backs to record any rush attempts Monday night.
