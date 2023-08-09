Vaughn is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Buccaneers' first depth chart of 2023, the team's official site reports.

The fourth-year pro began camp as the No. 2 back, but Chase Edmonds fills that slotting in the first iteration of the depth chart. How matters play out once the regular season begins remains to be seen -- Vaughn is more of a traditional early-down option that can spell top back Rachaad White, while Edmonds is a versatile, change-of-pace option that can also play out wide and therefore conceivably share the field with either of his two backfield mates. Vaughn also has a longer tenure with the team, although he and Edmonds are both learning new coordinator Dave Canales' offense from scratch.