Vaughn rushed 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Vaughn was the second running back in for the Buccaneers behind Giovani Bernard, and although he accomplished next to nothing on the ground, he did power into the end zone from one yard out with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter. Vaughn did have some success as a receiver, but he didn't keep up on per-touch production with his primary competitor for the No. 2 running back job, Rachaad White. The battle between Vaughn and White will be one to watch through the remainder of the summer and will feature its next installment in next Saturday night's road matchup against the Titans.